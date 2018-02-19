WATCH: Drake finally releases “God’s Plan” video and it’s awesome

Shares

Drake recently visited the state of Florida to shoot his latest video “God’s Plan.”

READ ALSO: Drake drops over KSH 12.6M on donations in Miami

The track a fan favorite has become so big since the release of the audio, that the when the video dropped, it got outstanding rave reviews. Released online on the 16th of February. In a day, the song gained 10M views on YouTube.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: MUST WATCH: Behind the scenes of Drake’s latest track “God’s Plan”

Watch the video below to see what all the hype is about.