Wakanda characters immortalized as Lupita Nyong’o gets emoji

The long-awaited Marvel film, Black Panther, is now the most-tweeted movie of 2018 ahead of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” coming in second place and “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” coming in third.

Ahead of its February 16 release, the first screening of Black Panther in Africa was held at Prestige Plaza, Nairobi, Kenya to a bevy of media personalities, key opinion leaders, and members of the film industry in the country on Saturday, six days prior to the official premiere.

Twitter and Marvel continued to feed the hype with the release of Black Panther-themed emojis, including #BlackPanther, #Killmonger, #Nakia, #Okoye and #Shuri which were released on Monday 12th February.

