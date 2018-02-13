VIDEO: Cardi B shares how she created her own destiny to find billboard success

Shares

Cardi B also known as Belcalis Almanzar has been the talk of the town since her rise up the charts. With several awards to her name, Cardi B has been an international sensation since the drop of her track “Bodak Yellow.”

With great success to her name, the 25-year-old shares how she charted her course to the top. With a poor background growing up in the Bronx New York, Cardi B was keen to make it out of poverty and chase her dreams. She credits key traits such as determination and self-development as essential to her rise in pop culture.

In the video below, Cardi B shares her top 10 rules for success.