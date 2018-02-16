Home > Entertainment > VIDEO: Bahati’s baby announcement track release is “Ten over Ten”

Bahati, one of Kenya’s premier gospel artists is back.

After a 2-month hiatus since his last release “Lala Amka”  in early January, Bahati returns the spotlight with great news.  He and his wife Diana Marua had a baby girl on Valentine’s Day. Bahati took things one step further with an unconventional baby announcement, sharing news of his new arrival with a video “Ten over Ten.”

The track’s video features a  montage of images from the couples private wedding as well as highlights from their relationship. The track finally hits a crescendo when Bahati reveals his daughter Heaven at the end.

 

