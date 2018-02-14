UoN, University of Liverpool partner up for postdoctoral training

Shares

The University of Nairobi (UoN) and the University of Liverpool (UoL) have signed a collaborative agreement which will release an initial Kshs 68 million (£ 485,631) for full time postdoctoral training at UoN as well as setting up of a project office at the School of Public Health.

After Research Capacity Assessment, it is hoped that the project will support multidisciplinary joint curriculum development with UoL, ILRI, and other partners. Also in the pipeline is support for applied research at UoN and research placements for graduate students at the School of Public Health and the Faculty of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine.

In addition, a £7.7 million project for One Health Regional Network for the Horn of Africa or HORN project was launched. HORN is part of £1.5 billion Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) supported project part of the UK’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) commitment to support research addressing problems of developing countries.

HORN is an international partnership between UoN, UoL, Addis Ababa University (AAU), Hamelmalo Agricultural College (HAC) of Keren, Eritrea, International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), IGAD-Sheikh Technical Veterinary School (ISTVS), Sheikh, Somaliland and Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM).

The mission of HORN is to improve the health and wealth of the people of the Horn of Africa by increasing the local capacity to undertake high-quality research.The aim of HORN is to build a regional network of individuals and institutions able to deliver high-quality research into the linkage of the health and wealth of people to their livestock and environment, in the context of how people interact now and how they interacted in the past

The PI of HORN is Prof. Mathew Baylis from UoL while the Co-PIs from UoN is Dr. DismasOngore from the School of Public Health and Dr. Joshua Onono from the Faculty of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine.

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Nairobi, Prof. Peter Mbithi congratulated the PI and all the other partners for work well done. He pledged the support of the University in providing the project with all the necessary support possible. “I hope that the development of world-class multidisciplinary and international curriculum will be fast-tracked,” he said. “The University of Liverpool are well known globally for their distance learning programmes and UoN is keen to develop a partnership with them through the ODeL campus for such a venture.”

The Vice-Chancellor further committed the University to provide support the recruitment and supervision of fully funded Post-Doctoral Research Assistants (“PDRA”) at Nairobi as well as support for the co-supervision of funded Post-Doctoral Research Assistants (“PDRA”) at Nairobi recruited by UoL.

This article was first published on the University of Nairobi website.