University Vice Chancellor will not step aside for investigations amid student murder

Tension were high at Meru University of Science and Technology after a student leader was allegedly shot dead by a police officer during demonstrations over fee increment and poor learning conditions on Tuesday, February 27 at Nchiru in Tigania West.

Meru University Student Association Secretary-General Mr. Evans Njoroge was allegedly chased down by police officers before he was shot dead. Based on reports from eye-witnesses, the deceased was traced to the nearby Karebe village after a group of protesting students had been dispersed by police officers.

Leaders in Meru County have since condemned the incident and they now want the school Vice-chancellor Prof. Japheth Magambo to step aside so as to allow thorough investigations into the death of Mr.Njoroge, however, the Vice Chancellor denied his awareness of the death of Mr. Njoroge.

Student Leaders from other institutions shared their support and solidarity demanding justice for the death of a fellow comrade, among them, Moi University Students’ Organization Chairperson, Mr. Isaac Choge held a press conference in Eldoret, accompanied by fellow student leaders all in demand for justice.

As more questions take root than answers concerning the matter, Tigania West Police boss Mr. Adamson Furaha and Meru County Commissioner Mr. Wilfred Nyagwanga are yet to establish the facts about the killing. Meanwhile, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) have since dispatched its Rapid Response Unit to investigate the death of Mr. Njoroge, according to their statement, they will establish the circumstances of the shooting as well ensure the officer responsible faces the full force of the law if liability is identified.

