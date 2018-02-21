University of Nairobi to host 100 startups at Nairobi Innovation Week

Shares

The Nairobi Innovation Week scheduled for March 5-9, 2018 with this year’s theme is “Innovating for a Better Tomorrow.” The annual event is convened by the University of Nairobi, and garners lots of interest from regional and global players.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Mbithi spoke during the event saying, “there are over 50 side events, most of which will take place in the University Towers between 5th and 8th March 2018. These side events range from breakfast meetings, workshops, boot camps, seminars, among others and have been organized by over 20 different partners.” He continued, “the official opening ceremony will be on March 7th, 2018. In addition, March 8th is the international women’s day where UNESCO will lead an effort to celebrate and energize young women in technology.”

As part of the activities scheduled for the Nairobi Innovation Week 2018, 100 startups will pitch their innovative ideas. From this, the 15 most promising startups will try and win investors, startup enablers and partners to buy into their ideas and secure support.

“During the week-long event, March 9th, 2018 is our startups day,” announced the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Peter Mbithi.

Speaking during the media breakfast, the Cabinet Secretary, Industrialization, Trade and Cooperatives, Mr. Adan Mohamed, commended and congratulated the University and its partners on the successes of the Nairobi Innovation Week. “This is an exciting time to invest in startups. The more startups succeed, the more people embrace the idea of setting up businesses. Many successful businesses were once startups,” he said. “I recognize that we have high unemployment ratios in our country but every 10 jobs created within Kenya, 8 or 9 are created by small businesses that sprout from such initiatives. I commend the University for a job well done.”

The full program is now available on the website.

This article was first published on the University of Nairobi site.