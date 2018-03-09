TheSeven causes of low self-esteem you should ditch for a better you

Shares

Everyone lacks confidence at times but people with low self-esteem are unhappy or unsatisfied with their lives most of the time. It takes attention and daily practice to boost low self-esteem.

Here are causes and how to deal with them, and sending your esteem soaring high.

1.Childhood Trauma

There are some things that may have happened in your life as a child that could scar you for life. They affected how you think about yourself, react to things and how you present yourself to people. Identify them and let go of them. As an adult, you might still not understand why they happened. That’s not important right now. Growing yourself and being confident is what matters. Let go and focus on the future.

2.Poor Academic Performance

Poor academic performance makes does damage one’s confidence even into adulthood. It prevents you from airing your views for fear of humiliating yourself. Work hard, get a private tutor and do extra work on subjects that you’re weak. Set goals that you can achieve. Don’t work towards being the best but towards improving. We are each gifted in a unique way.

3.Past Drug Addiction

The society has a way of stigmatizing people with a past that involved drug addiction. They can make you feel like you don’t deserve a second chance, feeling unwanted and unaccounted for. This is the time you need to believe in yourself, encouraging yourself that you deserve the world. Do something bigger than yourself. Use your past to change others and stay focused.

4.Negative Self Talk

You might have the tendency of saying negative things about yourself. This eventually becomes a habit. You need to stop. Most negative talk is unfounded. Write down your strengths and speak them every morning you wake up. Be positive. In case you make a mistake, understand that no one is perfect. Making mistakes is one of the things that make us human.

5.Mental Illness

Unfortunately, mental illness is one of the things the society has not fully accepted yet. There is a stigma attached to mental illness. You might feel out of place in society, among family and friends. I want you to understand that mental illness is not a choice. It is not something you can control. Do not feel ashamed. Accept it, and avoid self-pity. Believe that you deserve a chance in this world because every human life has great value no matter the condition they are in.

6.Stressful Life Events

It might be a relationship, a job you just lost or financial problems. Whatever is going on in your life, you did your best. In that job you just lost, you gave it your best shot, the relationship that crumbled down you were worth it and you still are. Don’t burden yourself with thinking that you are the cause of things falling apart. Have great value for yourself and let go. Remember, when one door closes another one opens well. You’re destined for the best.

7.Comparing Yourself To Others

The need to have a sense of belonging is normal in all humans. It often makes one feel lonely and excluded when you can’t belong where you desire to belong. It makes you feel like you don’t have what it takes to be there. Appreciate who you are and where you are. Set healthy life goals to move forward. Life is about growing. Do not allow others to intimidate you with what you don’t have, stay focused.