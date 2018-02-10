Zayn Malik has recorded his first full song in Hindi.
The former One Direction star has been experimenting with the language and writing in Urdu, a Persianised register of the Hindustani dialect.
The 25-year-old singer - whose father is British Pakistani - has also done a track with Grammy-winning Bollywood soundtrack composer, AR RahmanIndian Fashion magazineMind of Mineone directionPillowtalkZayn Malik Read More
Zayn Malik thinks he would have been a college lecturer if he hadn't found fame with One Direction.
The 24-year-old pop star became a household name when he was put into the group after auditioning for the 2010 series of 'The X Factor' and though he enjoys his music career, the instagramPillowtalkTwitterVMANZayn Malik Read More
Zayn Malik has teased new music on Twitter.
The 24-year-old singer took to the social media site on Tuesday (07.03.17) to share a short 28-second audio clip which featured the same piece of music looped multiple times, accompanied by a video of an animated dog dancing below a bone with the album releaseone directionZayn Malik Read More