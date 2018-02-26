WATCH: Zari spills the tea on her relationship with Diamond on BBC interview

Zari Hassan has officially put an end to her relationship with Diamond Platnumz. Zarinah took to BBC Swahili for an interview to share her side of the very public break up between herself and award-winning Bongo artist Diamond Platinumz. The duo's relationship troubles became very public as it became common knowledge

VIDEO: Diamond Platinumz Latest Collab "Hallelujah" Goes Out To Zari

Bongo star Diamond Platinumz has a new release with reggae mega-group Morgan Heritage. The track titled "Hallelujah" is a dedication to the female form. With the smooth melodies of the award-winning group Morgan Heritage, the group may have just given Diamond the hit he just needed to avoid drowning in his

