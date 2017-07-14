Uhuru signs into law bill establishing jobless youth database, hiring incentives

Capital Campus Career 0

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday signed into law the National Employment Authority Bill.  The National Employment Authority Act gives effect to Article 55(c) and 56(b) of the Constitution by providing a legal framework for the State to take affirmative measures to ensure youth and marginalized groups access employment and economic empowerment. It

Read More

Meet these 12 young Africans transforming the continent

Capital Campus Enterprise 0

The African youth population, faced with biting unemployment and resource scarcity, is turning to innovation to solve the myriad of challenges they face in their society. The African Leadership Academy, in partnership with The MasterCard Foundation, has identified 12 accomplished young entrepreneurs as finalists for the 2015 Anzisha Prize. The

Read More

Coke digital platform aims to empower 25,000 African youth

Capital Campus Enterprise 0

The Coca-Cola Africa Foundation (TCCAF) has unveiled a new digital technology platform that will connect young people to employment, training and mentoring opportunities in its pan-African youth empowerment initiative, Youth Empowered for Success (YES!). The new YES! Technology platform will enable wider accessibility and greater scale for the program, providing life

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved