Scott Disick is reportedly still "insanely jealous" over his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her new beau Younes Bendjima.
The 34-year-old reality star is now in a relationship with Sofia Richie, but according to sources, that hasn't helped ease his jealousy surrounding his ex-girlfriend Kourtney - with whom he has Mason, eight,
Scott Disick admits Kourtney Kardashian is the "only person" he's ever loved.
The 34-year-old reality TV star - who is now believed to be dating Sophia Richie - has been spotted with a number of women over the past few months, but he admitted he's never felt for anyone the way
Kourtney Kardashian is "having fun" with her rumored flame Younes Bendjima.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is believed to be romancing the former boxer, and although sources insist the relationship between the pair is still "casual", it has been reported that things are starting to heat up.
