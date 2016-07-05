Legendary competitive eater Joey "Jaws" Chestnut wolfed down a record 70 hot dogs - buns and all - in just 10 minutes Monday to reclaim his crown at an annual New York competition.
Chestnut's gastric feat at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island marked a return to form
A Liberian teenager was Monday awarded the prestigious International Children's Peace Prize for his "tireless campaigning" to end violence against minors.
Seventeen-year-old Abraham Keita was handed the award by his countrywoman Leymah Gbowee, who in 2011 was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize.
"Keita's tireless work as a campaigner, bringing attention to crimes
Baraa al Halabi, a 23-year-old Syrian, says he was clueless about photography only four years ago.
Today, he is one of the winners of an international photojournalism contest for a haunting photo of a bombing in the Syrian city of Aleppo.
"I am a son of the Syrian revolution, it has made
The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has launched the 2015 NSE Investment Challenge aimed at inculcating an investment culture among the youth in universities and other tertiary institutions of higher learning.
Speaking during the launch Mr. Geoffrey Odundo, the Chief Executive Nairobi Securities Exchange said The Exchange is committed to educating and
Strathmore University students Ashna Patel, Winnie Onsiero and Nishita Bakrania in a team‘Raging Achievers’ were the winners in the just concluded ACCA Business Challenge, defeating 112 other teams drawn from 19 universities. Following in position two were Esther Saya, Slade Ochieng and Billy Atela from ‘Achievers team’ also Strathmore University students.
The ACCA business
“Modern Family” won a record-tying fifth best comedy series Emmy Award and a dominant “Breaking Bad” captured the top drama award and a trio of acting honors in Monday’s ceremony.
The awards took a somber turn as Robin Williams was remembered with restraint and grace by his longtime friend, Billy Crystal.
"He
Kenya’s Okwiri Oduor has won the 2014 Caine Prize for African Writing, described as Africa’s leading literary award, for her short story entitled ‘My Father's Head’ from Feast, Famine and Potluck (Short Story Day Africa, South Africa, 2013).
The Chair of Judges, Jackie May MBE, announced Okwiri Oduor as the winner
Over 120 students from all over the world will be converging in Paris to attend the 2014 TOTAL Summer School. Christine Njiru, a third year student from the University of Nairobi, School of Business has been selected to attend this programme fully paid for by Total Kenya Limited.
She was chosen
Many times we lose an argument not because we are wrong but because we don't know how to defend ourselves. In other circumstances, we win not because we are right but because we know the right words to use, when to attack and how to look innocent and pin the
Doodle 4 Google is a program that invites students to use their artistic talents to think big and redesign our homepage logo for millions to see. This year, in celebration of Kenya's Jubilee year, we are challenging students all across Kenya to design their own "doodle" using the theme "My