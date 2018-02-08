Will Smith a celebrated icon has taken an unconventional route to celebrate his son's achievement.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7WJVxyocsc
Jaden Smith, Will Smith's second son just gained 100, 000, 000 streams of his track "Icon." 19-year-old Jaden release his album titled "Syre: A beautiful confusion" in 2017 which had his talented recognized worldwide. Previously winning IconJaden SmithSpotifySyreWill Smith Read More
Will Smith is a contemporary icon. An actor, rapper, comedian, and songwriter has had great success in his career. The Philadelphia native is among the top movie stars in the world. Not only has he won 4 Grammy awards, but he has also received nominations for the prestigious Golden Globe CommitmentFresh Prince of Bel AirskillsuccessTalentWill Smith Read More
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith did not give Tyrese Gibson money to pay his legal fees.
The 38-year-old actor has been embroiled in a lengthy legal battle with his former spouse Norma after she sought a permanent restraining order and claimed the 'Furious 7' star was abusive to their 10-year-old Furious 7How You Gonna Act Like ThatJada Pinkett SmithTyrese GibsonWill Smith Read More
Will Smith is in talks to take on the role of The Genie in Disney's live-action version of 'Aladdin'.
The 'Suicide Squad' actor was originally in negotiations to work on Tim Burton's new adaptation of 'Dumbo', based on the classic 1941 animated family film about the titular big-eared baby elephant who AladdinDisneyEmma WatsonGuy RitchieMulanPeter PanPocahontasRobin WilliamsThe Lion KingThe Little MermaidTim BurtonWill Smith Read More
Will Smith has cut off his son Jaden's dreadlocks.
The 'Suicide Squad' actor has shared a before and after snap on Facebook of him cutting Jaden's distinctive locks and revealed the haircut was needed in preparation for his son's new role in the drama 'Life in a Year'.
Will caption the photographs: Jaden SmithWill SmithWillow Smith Jada Pinkett Smith Read More
Adam Cozad is in talks to write 'Suicide Squad 2'.
The 'Legend of Tarzan' screenwriter is reportedly being lined up to pen the script for the hotly-anticipated sequel to 2016 hit 'Suicide Squad', according to The Hollywood Reporter. The studio is naturally keen to get the ball rolling on the film Cara DelevingneJared LetoJoeViola DavisMargot RobbieScott EastwoodSuicide SquadWill Smith Read More