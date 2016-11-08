Started by a couple of high school students, the Mannequin Challenge began on the 26th of October and gained popularity online very quickly. Going viral within a few days, the challenge went on to be a must do with celebrities joining in the fun. However, for some, the challenge has mannequin challengevideoviral Read More
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mndCtxTWYr4
newOctopizzorapvideo Read More
Mary Atieno is one of those people you meet and you instantly catch her enthusiasm. You can tell she loves people, and loves to laugh, qualities that are necessary in the beauty sector.
Like most young people after high school, Mary signed up for a course in sales and marketing with artistemakeupvideo Read More
Set goals and prioritizing is the only way to get things done.
The new week is here and with it new goals. Create a list of realistic goals you hope to achieve this week. Prioritize and work through it like a to do list and by the end of the week, rappertopvideo Read More
Redsun has released a new single 'Shoulder Back' with the video shot in South Africa earlier this year by acclaimed Nigerian director Sesan. The dancehall anthem is making big waves on radio in Kenya & Tanzania at the moment.
Video playlisted on MTV Base, TRACE Africa and playing on East African Television. Redsan DancehallRedsanvideo Read More
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STPuj6Ba1X8&feature=youtu.be
5 things about Cece Sagini
The 24-year-old started singing and song writing when she was 11
She plays the piano and the guitar
Her first mainstream appearance was in 2012 in Jimmy Gait's award-winning gospel track 'Appointment'
She is dating a famous photographer
Her music is a fuse of African fusion, R&B and Neo soul. CeceOctopizzoSaginisongvideo Read More
If you are one of the many graduates 0ut there who has been tarmacking for months or years, maybe it's time you did something extraordinary, like one Angela Karimi. This Nazarene University graduate is clearly the out-of-the-box candidate employees are looking for, if her creative video CV is anything to curriculumCVjobMarketingvideo Read More
The Challenge takes place at the end of the Campus Film Symposium which was launched at the United States International University (USIU), Monday, bringing together over 10 media training institutions and students for a five-day training session that aims to raise the bar of local content in Kenya and progression campusfilmvideo Read More
USONI is a sci-fi story that dares to break the norms. It is set in the year 2062, where the whole of Europe is crumbling because of natural disasters and Africa is the cradle of hope. It focuses on a group of survivors who have managed to escape and are Kenyamoviesvideo Read More
We have become prisoners of smartphones. If we are not on Twitter, Facebook or IG, we are busy chatting on whatsapp. We are always on our phones; dates, movies, the loo, when we visit our folks etc. The more we use them, the more we are held captive. Have we iPhonephonesmartphonevideo Read More