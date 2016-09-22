Security has been beefed up at the Moi University where Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i will Thursday preside over the graduation ceremony, amid the controversy on the appointment of acting Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro.
Ayiro formally took over office Wednesday, from Prof Richard Mibey, an Academic Research Scientist who has led Moi University
University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof Peter Mbithi has refuted claims that some students were raped and other seriously injured by security apparatus during the recent protests over disputed SONU elections.
Mbithi says only a few students suffered soft tissue injuries and have already been treated and discharged from the hospital.
"No
Strathmore University Vice Chancellor Prof John Odhiambo has admitted that he was not aware of the unsuccessful security drill on Monday, in which a member of the staff died and more than 20 students injured.
Addressing journalists at the University on Wednesday, the VC said he used his office escape route
United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) has announced the appointment of Dr. Paul Tiyambe Zeleza as the institution’s new Vice Chancellor with effect from 1 January 2016.
The decision was made by The Board of Trustees, the University's governing body, after a rigorous, extensive recruitment process which kicked off a few months ago.
Police have fired in the air and lobbed teargas to disperse angry locals who stormed the campus to eject the Vice Chancellor Professor Teresia Akeng'a.
The rowdy group led by local leaders had paralyzed operations at the university for several hours before police officers arrived to restore the situation.
There is a
Prof. George A.O. Magoha, outgoing Vice-Chancellor, University of Nairobi, has formally handed over office to the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Peter M.F. Mbithi after a successful completion of his tenure. Prof. Mbithi becomes the seventh Vice-Chancellor since the inception of the University of Nairobi in 1970.
Speaking during the handing over
The University of Nairobi Students Organization, SONU, has given Education Cabinet Secretary Professor Jacob Kaimenyi a seven day ultimatum to appoint Professor Peter Mbithi as Vice Chancellor to take over from Professor George Magoha whose term expires in January 2015.
Professor Peter Mbithi emerged top with 83.5%, Professor Agnes Mwan'gombe with
Kenyatta University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Olive Mugenda has been picked to chair the Council of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU). The decision was reached on Tuesday, 15th October, 2013 in London during a meeting of the Council.
Prof Mugenda was picked to chair the association of universities based on her extensive
It’s been a month since Multi Media University was closed indefinitely following a demonstration by students that caused damages to the Rongai Campus. Apparently the students went on the rampage because the institution ‘is being mismanaged’.
"The strike was due to the failure by the administration to foster development and deliver