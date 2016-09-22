USIU-Africa appoints new Vice Chancellor

United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) has announced the appointment of Dr. Paul Tiyambe Zeleza as the institution’s new Vice Chancellor with effect from 1 January 2016. The decision was made by The Board of Trustees, the University’s governing body, after a rigorous, extensive recruitment process which kicked off a few months ago.

Change of guard at UoN as Prof Magoha hands over office to incoming VC

Prof. George A.O. Magoha, outgoing Vice-Chancellor, University of Nairobi, has formally handed over office to the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Peter M.F. Mbithi after a successful completion of his tenure. Prof. Mbithi becomes the seventh Vice-Chancellor since the inception of the University of Nairobi in 1970. Speaking during the handing over

Allegations of corruption dogs MMU as students stream back after strike

It’s been a month since Multi Media University was closed indefinitely following a demonstration by students that caused damages to the Rongai Campus. Apparently the students went on the rampage because the institution ‘is being mismanaged’.   “The strike was due to the failure by the administration to foster development and deliver

