Students Highlight The Need For Sex Education On Valentines Day

Hundreds of British MPs woke up to Valentine’s Day cards from LGBT students demanding compulsory sex and relationships education in schools.   These ‘secret admirers’ are asking politicians including Jeremy Corbyn, Justine Greening and Iain Duncan Smith to back an amendment that would see all teens receive “age-appropriate”, religiously diverse and LGBT-inclusive

