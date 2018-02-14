Valentine's Day is a celebration of love, but for those who may not be in a relationship the day could harbor lots of resentment. Being single is not a curse, rather it is a chance to celebrate the person you are and work towards the person you hope to become.
Here Galentine'sloverelationshipssexValentines Day Read More
Valentine's Day is only a day away, so whether you plan to spend a evening at home, or a night in the city music is always a surefire way to set the mood. Here are some of the latest Afrobeat releases guaranteed to turn up the heat as we celebrate Banky WDavidoromanceSimiTiwa SavageValentines Day Read More
Happiness comes from the simple things we do every day, but happiness is not an automatic thing, it takes positivity to find happiness. Even as Valentine's Day approaches, and you find yourself as the captain of the Baeless Batallion, you can find happiness within yourself. Doing things that you enjoy HappinessrelationshipssexValentines Day Read More
To lovers, the month of February is the ultimate month to celebrate the love shared and make new memories of the day set aside for the glorification of love, Valentines Day.
Though most years it seems that Valentines is usually just a day, with more marketing and effort put to the Ed SheeranFebruaryOmariontrey songzValentines Day Read More
Hundreds of British MPs woke up to Valentine’s Day cards from LGBT students demanding compulsory sex and relationships education in schools.
These ‘secret admirers’ are asking politicians including Jeremy Corbyn, Justine Greening and Iain Duncan Smith to back an amendment that would see all teens receive “age-appropriate”, religiously diverse and LGBT-inclusive relationshipssex educationValentines Day Read More
Women are notorious for being demanding and fully enthralled by the frills of Valentines. On the other hand, men seem more relaxed on the day, hardly expecting anything. Though Valentines has been highly commercialized, the day celebrating love can be more meaningful with thoughtful gifts.
Here is a list that shun loverelationshipsValentines Day Read More
It's difficult to describe the feeling one experiences waking up to a huge one on top of your nose on the day of an important date. You look like a rhino.But you have to go on that date. From her Facebook and Instagram pictures, she is not the kind of engagementloverelationshipsValentines Day Read More
Drake and Jennifer Lopez's romance has "died down a bit."
The 30-year-old rapper has reportedly ended his two-month relationship with the 47-year-old singer "for now" due to their busy schedules. But friends told USMagazine.com they hope to reunite when he wraps up his European tour next month and returns to Los DrakeJennifer LopezloveValentines Day Read More