As Kenya gears towards the possible adoption of nuclear energy, an agreement signed in Austria this March 2018 will allow students from Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa to study from a live nuclear reactor. The (IAEA)reports that students from the said countries will get online access to the facilities of International Atomic Energy Agency
The Nairobi Innovation Week scheduled for March 5-9, 2018 with this year’s theme is “Innovating for a Better Tomorrow.” The annual event is convened by the University of Nairobi, and garners lots of interest from regional and global players.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Mbithi spoke during the event saying, "there are over
The University of Nairobi (UoN) and the University of Liverpool (UoL) have signed a collaborative agreement which will release an initial Kshs 68 million (£ 485,631) for full time postdoctoral training at UoN as well as setting up of a project office at the School of Public Health.
After Research Capacity
Medical students from the University of Nairobi hosted a TEDx talk on mental health in the classroom and workplace in December 2017. The youthful group held the event with psychologists, psychiatrists and medical students present at the event to discuss the dark, taboo topic often ignored in our society.
Capital Campus
The University of Nairobi has maintained its lead position in Kenya and East Africa as the best university according to the just-released webometrics January 2018 edition.
The University emerged 7th best in Africa and 874 globally out of an average of 12,000 Universities that have been ranked. The University of Capetown,
Needy students from private and public universities received a big boost towards their education after Rattansi Education Trust donated Kshs. 26 Million towards their education for the current academic year.
Speaking during the check donation exercise, where over 20 private and public universities were represented, Dr. Vijoo Rattansi, Chairperson of the
The University of Nairobi is in trouble with students yet again.
The institution that has been advertised as a "world-class" institution for higher learning has had a rough year in 2017. With students sent home after riots broke out, it has been 7 months since students attended class. Unfortunately, for the comrades
Lecturers in institutions of higher education announced they are back on strike yesterday, Wednesday 1st November for the third time this year. After a year shrouded in political tension and workers strikes, the national has been progressing at a snail's pace.
Kenya's students are among
The earliest Gabriel (not his real name), a first-year University of Nairobi would retire to bed after a long day of study was 2 am, while at other times he would doze off on his desk.
Fatigued and confused, he would wake up in the morning, rush to his room in
It has been an eerie 24 hours for the students of the University of Nairobi.
Known as one of the most prestigious universities in the region, UoN has been tangled up in major internal wrangles where the university students are at loggerheads with the administration. According to camera footage from the