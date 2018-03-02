According to Jim Clifton, author “The Coming Jobs War”, while innovation was a good thing in the pipeline of job creation, it’s entrepreneurship that creates new customers by energizing the inventions.
One of the topics that have picked up in the country has to do with entrepreneurship. Kenya's unemployment rate currently
Many Kenyan youth lack the funds for university tuition, however, there are many ways young Kenyans can make a living. If you are not interested in going into business or sitting on the couch wallowing in self-pity, there are a couple of jobs one could get into without a degree.
Rose Mbogo, a 33-year-old woman and mother of two took matters to her own hands when all else failed in her quest to land a job. A graduate of University of Nairobi with a Bachelors in Economics and Communication, the young lady stood by the busy intersection of Kileleshwa-Arboretum Drive
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday signed into law the National Employment Authority Bill.
The National Employment Authority Act gives effect to Article 55(c) and 56(b) of the Constitution by providing a legal framework for the State to take affirmative measures to ensure youth and marginalized groups access employment and economic empowerment.
As unemployment rate among graduates continues to rise, a new report says that higher education could help reduce unemployment and create thousands of jobs.
As unemployment rate among graduates continues to rise, a new report says that higher education could help reduce unemployment and create thousands of jobs.

The British-funded study, Universities, Employability and Inclusive Development, led by the Institute of Education at the University of London, was released at the "Going Global" conference held
Regional leaders attending the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region special summit have declared youth unemployment a disaster that would undermine and destabilise peace if not addressed.
The leaders who signed the declaration on the fight against youth unemployment called upon the United Nations to address youth employment as a jobsunemploymentYouth Read More