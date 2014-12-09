1. The Mentor
He is a senior student in the university. He can’t wait for the freshas to come. He is a “mentor.” He is willing to select the prettiest or most innocent fresh girl from the village. He will teach you how to be a good girl in the university. boysdatingrelationshipstypes Read More
If you have passed through the education system, you are sure to meet different characters. From the absentee classmates to teachers pet, these characters are permanent in almost all class settings. You may think you are the normal one, but you will be surprised your classmates think you are weird. classcollegeinfographicstudentstypes Read More