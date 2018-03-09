Florida shooting: Student sends goodbyes to parents during attack

biffon Academics 0

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Florida woke up to a bloody morning on Wednesday when a former student allegedly unleashed a hail of gunfire killing at least 17 adults and school children. The 19-year-old suspect identified as Nikolas Cruz was expelled from the school for undetermined disciplinary reasons,

Read More

Is Otile Brown Kenya’s John Legend? Chrissy Teigen may not agree

Capital Campus Entertainment 0

Otile Brown continues to make headlines. After a reported fight at Vanessa Mdee's album launch about a week ago, one of Kenya's sexiest performers continues to provide great fooder for Kenya's rumour mill. It seems his friendship with  Timmy Tdat is in jeopardy after Tdat claimed to have bedded his girlfriend.

Read More

DJ Khaled Gets Started On His New Year’s Weight Loss Resolutions

Capital FM Blogs 0

DJ Khaled has given Weight Watchers a boost after becoming their latest celebrity ambassador. The 'I'm the One' hitmaker will document his progress on social media as he completes the "WW Freestyle" weight-loss programme and has been welcomed to the fold by fellow ambassador Oprah Winfrey. DJ Khaled told his 8.9 million

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved