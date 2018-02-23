It’s Official, Khloe Is Pregnant

Capital FM Entertainment 0

Khloé Kardashian has confirmed she is pregnant. The 33-year-old reality star has been the center of pregnancy rumors for months, and in an Instagram post uploaded to the site on Wednesday (20.12.17), the beauty finally confirmed she and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome a child together next year. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc8PFjuFjlp/?taken-by=khloekardashian The 'Keeping Up

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved