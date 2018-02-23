Lamar Odom is "really happy" for his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world.
The 38-year-old basketball player was married to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2016, and although they've had their ups and
Khloe Kardashian is focusing on having a "healthy mind, body and soul" in the run up to her baby's arrival.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is expecting her first child with her partner Tristan Thompson and whilst she is experiencing cravings, she wants to focus on "supplying her baby
Khloe Kardashian has hit back at critics who blasted her for working out at six months pregnant.
The 33-year-old reality TV star recently confirmed that she and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby together but she was upset when some fans slammed her for continuing to exercise as she
Khloé Kardashian has confirmed she is pregnant.
The 33-year-old reality star has been the center of pregnancy rumors for months, and in an Instagram post uploaded to the site on Wednesday (20.12.17), the beauty finally confirmed she and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome a child together next year.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc8PFjuFjlp/?taken-by=khloekardashian
The 'Keeping Up
Khloe Kardashian is reportedly "ecstatic" about becoming a mother.
The 33-year-old reality star is believed to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and sources now claim the baby - which neither she nor Tristan has confirmed - has been a "blessing" to her, as it has allowed
Khloe Kardashian is in no rush to marry Tristan Thompson.
The 33-year-old reality star is believed to be expecting her first child with her basketball star beau, but that doesn't mean she wants to rush their relationship, as sources say she's never "typically cared" about tying the knot before she gives