Kylie Jenner is "absolutely loving" motherhood.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star welcomed her first child, Stormi, into the world earlier this month with her partner Travis Scott but whilst she is enjoying it no end, she is also reportedly find it tough to catch up with her sleep.
A source
Tyga has no "bad blood" with Kylie Jenner.
The 'Rack City' hitmaker may have gone his separate ways from the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has since welcomed daughter Stormi into the world with her partner Travis Scott - but he insists they still talk "here and there".
Speaking
Kylie Jenner has broken the record for the most liked post on Instagram.
The 20-year-old reality star posted the an image of her newborn daughter on the site on Tuesday (06.02.18) where she also revealed she and her boyfriend Travis Scott have named her Stormi Webster, and just one day later,
Kylie Jenner has named her daughter Stormi.
The 20-year-old reality star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child into the world last Thursday (01.02.18), and in a photo shared on Instagram on Tuesday (06.02.18), the lip kit mogul has revealed the unusual moniker the new parents have picked for
Kylie Jenner has reportedly "matured a lot" since becoming pregnant.
The 20-year-old reality star welcomed her first child into the world with her boyfriend Travis Scott last week, and sources have said that since entering a relationship with the rapper and falling pregnant, she has become "much less dramatic".
n the 4th
Kanye West's new music is "crazy different".
Migos rapper Quavo has been in the studio with the 40-year-old hip-hop star - who recently welcomed his third child via a surrogate, daughter Chicago, with wife Kim Kardashian West - and says while he's using his old school equipment, he's got all kinds
Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga has claimed he is the father of her child.
The 20-year-old reality star is reportedly expecting her first child, and whilst the father is presumed to be her current boyfriend Travis Scott, her former flame Tyga - who already has four-year-old King Cairo with his ex Blac
Kylie Jenner was told she'd find love by a Peruvian shaman.
The 20-year-old lip kit mogul traveled to Peru with her mother Kris Jenner and her best friend Jordyn Woods, where they met with a shaman who told the brunette beauty she'd find love with a man with "good intentions" who
