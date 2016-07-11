Nokia, eMobilis award JKUAT students in apps for windows phone

On Saturday 18th May at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), eMobilis Institute and Nokia organized an awarding ceremony for the 40 students who created and published innovative mobile applications during a Windows Phone Application Boot Camp. The 10 week training conducted under the eMobilis Boot Camp series, offered

Vacancy: Graduate in Training (4)

COCA COLA SABCO PTY LIMITED Job Reference Number: KEN-09/05/2013- G.I.T. Location: Nairobi Embakasi Reporting To: Talent, Learning & Development Manager Number of Positions Available: 4 Application Closing Date: 19/5/2013 Position Purpose: Are you a recent graduate looking for a challenging environment to grow your career? Nairobi Bottlers is geared towards building an exciting, competitive, dynamic and results

Unique social enterprise incubation launched for USIU students

A new social enterprise accelerator program and mentorship program has been launched for university and college students. The program targets undergraduate students with a passion for business. It bring together students of different disciplines, ranging from Business Studies, Hotel Management to Journalism students who have unique ideas and are interested

