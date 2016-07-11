Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) and Braeburn Schools signed an MOU on 28th June to facilitate teacher training. This partnership seeks to ensure that students from the Faculty of Education also get a chance to learn how to teach in International Schools.
Prof. Mbae, the Vice Chancellor, in his speech
Over 1,600 masons from across the country are set to benefit from a training program organized by Bamburi Cement to improve skills in the building and construction industry in Kenya.
Bamburi Cement rolled out the free training seminars from across the country in August, a move aimed at improving construction quality
We can all agree that the rebranding and re-launch of the National Youth Service has restored the hope of many young Kenyans hoping to join the institution.
The new NYS portrays a youthful image giving hope to those whose dreams have been shattered that they too can achieve greatness. It has
Are you're a recent University Graduate? Did you attain a second class upper division in your degree? Do you have an interest in finance and business development? Are you looking for a fulfilling career?
If you answered Yes,to all the above, you need to apply for the SAP Skills for Africa
On Saturday 18th May at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), eMobilis Institute and Nokia organized an awarding ceremony for the 40 students who created and published innovative mobile applications during a Windows Phone Application Boot Camp.
The 10 week training conducted under the eMobilis Boot Camp series, offered
COCA COLA SABCO PTY LIMITED
Job Reference Number: KEN-09/05/2013- G.I.T.
Location: Nairobi Embakasi
Reporting To: Talent, Learning & Development Manager
Number of Positions Available: 4
Application Closing Date: 19/5/2013
Position Purpose:
Are you a recent graduate looking for a challenging environment to grow your career? Nairobi Bottlers is geared towards building an exciting, competitive, dynamic and results
A new social enterprise accelerator program and mentorship program has been launched for university and college students. The program targets undergraduate students with a passion for business. It bring together students of different disciplines, ranging from Business Studies, Hotel Management to Journalism students who have unique ideas and are interested
At only 22, Collins Olimba is on a mission that only a select few dare. Driven by passion and ambition, Collins is transforming a community through a football academy nurturing talent and offering hope to hundreds of kids in a section of Nairobi’s Southern estates.
The third year Mathematics major student
Samsung Electronics East Africa (SEEA) has announced it has targeted to train 2000 Kenyan technicians by 2015 as part of its vision of equipping 10,000 young students in Africa with technical and engineering skills.
The programme will be graduating 200 students from the SEEA Academy in the coming weeks in the