Everyone's favorite foursome is back again.
Sauti Sol just released a new collaboration with Nigerian star Burna Boy.
The talented group has had several hits including the most recent release being Girl Next Door featuring Naija songstress Tiwa Savage. The track "Afrikan Star" has a mellow sound, with an enchanting rhythm.
Valentine's Day is only a day away, so whether you plan to spend a evening at home, or a night in the city music is always a surefire way to set the mood. Here are some of the latest Afrobeat releases guaranteed to turn up the heat as we celebrate
Nyashinski- Malaika
This hit song is set to continue to be a heavy hitter in the month of June.
Tiwa Savage - All Over
The track stays true to Tiwa's style. Strong but sweet vocals laid on a West
American music and entertainment company Roc Nation has signed Nigerian star Tiwa Savage in a publishing and management deal witnessed by Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy.
Tiwa joins Jay Z's record label which also handles big-name artists like J.Cole, Rihanna, Big Sean, DJ Khaled and Shakira.
According to OkayAfrica, the Savage and