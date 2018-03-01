Eric Omondi a popular Kenyan comedian makes headlines again.
READ ALSO: Eric Omondi beefing with rapper Khaligraph Jones over money
He seems to have lost his marbles, with a recent video that captures him swimming nude in with young boys. Heard encouraging the children to keep swimming, Omondi seems to be having child abusecomedyConsumer Federation of KenyaEric OmondiKenya Film Classification BoardmolestationThe Churchill Show Read More
One of Kenya's most popular comedians Eric Omondi sat down for an interview with Capital Campus.
The Daystar University graduate shares his best memories while studying in the private university's Athi River Campus. He also chronicles his escapades while in the institution including his involvement in the Christian Union. A man ComedianEric OmondiThe Churchill Show Read More