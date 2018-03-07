Nairobi Innovation Week hopes to attract investor attention

Nairobi Innovation Week opened to the public on the 5th of March. The week-long event hosted at the Nairobi University grounds has been an annual event since 2016. The event spotlights innovation and entrepreneurship within Kenya. A partnership between the public sector and private companies, the anticipated results will champion

15th Annual Universities Education Exhibition Ends On A High Note

The 15th annual Universities Education Exhibition and Discourse(UEED) has been taking place at Catholic University of East Africa(CUEA) from 27th February 2017 and is expected to come to an end today, 3rd March 2017. The exhibition aims at showcasing Kenya's higher education at its best. The exhibition has been held annually

Andela Brings A Novel Approach To Teamwork In The Workplace

Today I have learned the importance of collaboration; through sharing resources, having discussions when troubleshooting and asking questions when faced with a particular conundrum.   Each day I learn to appreciate the level of excellence, passion, integrity, and collaboration from delivering each task we undertake in the Andela Bootcamp. Transforming our thoughts,

500 Graduates To Be Recruited Into Presidential Digital Talent Program

ICT and Engineering graduates who have been undergoing a 12-month internship program in public and private sector institutions under the Presidential Digital Talent Program (PDTP)  graduated Wednesday 11th January at the Kenya School of Government.   ICT CS Joe Mucheru and his Education counterpart Dr. Fred Matiang’i presided over the ceremony at that saw

