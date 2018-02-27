Beyonce will go head to head with Taylor Swift at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
The 'Single Ladies' singer will battle it out alongside the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker as well as Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, P!NK and Selena Gomez to take home the Favourite Female Artist
Kendrick Lamar regrets missing out on the opportunity to collaborate with Prince.
The 30-year-old rap star spent some time in the studio with the legendary musician before his death in April last year, and Kendrick has admitted to allowing a once-in-a-lifetime chance pass him by.
He recalled: "I played him a record
Beyonce, mother of 3 and Queen of all things fabulous is once again the world's highest paid women in music. The list that was recently released by Forbes noted that Beyonce made $105 million pre-tax from June 2016 to June 2017. Her album "Lemonade" and the Formation Tour brought Mrs.
Taylor Swift features Ed Sheeran and Future in her "Reputation" album.
Pop star Taylor Swift is dropping her new album titled "Reputation" toaday, on the 10th of November 2017. With exciting collaborations including Ed Sheeran and Future, the album has been a hit since the release of the first few tracks.
The 27-year-old Grammy winner has fans intrigued yet again.
With the release of her video "Ready For It" Taylor has fans shocked at her transformation. The video which takes on a futuristic outlook is an entertaining watch. Released on Youtube on the 26th of October, Swift announced the new single on
Taylor Swift leads the nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with six. The 27-year-old singer is up for Best Artist, Best Look, Best Pop, Biggest Fans, Best Video for 'Look What You Made Me Do' and Best US Act.
And Taylor could make history at the SSE Arena, Wembley,
Taylor Swift sent Cardi B flowers after she knocked her off the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The 24-year-old rapper - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - secured her first-ever US number one with her track 'Bodak Yellow', which displaced Taylor's 'Look What You Made Me Do'.
Pop megastar
Taylor Swift's new music video has broken a YouTube record for most views in its first 24 hours.
The 27-year-old star's official clip for new single 'Look What You Made Me Do' racked up 39 million views by Monday evening (28.08.17) following its Sunday night (27.08.17) release on the video-sharing site,
Taylor Swift is in a "one-way feud" with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.
Taylor and Kanye have been feuding ever since the 40-year-old rapper stormed the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009 because he thought Beyoncé deserved the Best Female Video prize over her.
Kanye also took aim
The month of August has been eventful and the music released has not disappointed.
Below is a list of the top video releases in the month of August:
1.Wale Feat. Wizkid and Dua Lipa - My Love
The afro beat is strong, and difficult to resist. The track by Nigerian native Wale has