Fake degrees affecting the delivery of government services – CUE

Capital Campus Academics 0

  Academic credential fraud has affected the delivery of government services and denied millions of Kenyans an opportunity to benefit from government services, the Commission of University Education (CUE) has revealed. Speaking at the opening ceremony of 2nd Education Innovation for Africa, CUE Chief Executive Officer Prof David Some said that credential

Kenyan students win award in the International Science and Engineering Fair

Capital Campus Career 0

The 2016 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair featured more than 1,700 young scientists selected from 419 affiliate fairs in 77 countries, regions and territories, including four from Kenya. Kenyan students Vishal Vekaria and Mansi Apte, students at Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj School (SCLPS) in Nairobi West, became the first

Technical University of Mombasa closed following students riot

Capital Campus News 0

Mombasa Technical University has been closed indefinitely after students went on the rampage to protest increased fees. The closure order was announced by Vice Chancellor, Josphat Mwatela, after the students blocked roads and burnt vehicles in Tudor area. The students paralysed transport on roads around the university from 7am, after barricading roads, causing

