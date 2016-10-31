The President said the policy of the Government is that every Kenyan student in an accredited university qualifies for HELB loans and that is why even those in private universities are offered loans.
He said this when he met more than 500 Kenyan students in Khartoum, who were among at least
In an age where the American political situation is fueled by racial tension, some institutions are making an effort to level the playing field for all races. However, when it comes to matters of race and gender many have learnt to walk on eggshells to avoid stirring up trouble.
One institute,
Brexit. A term that has been used recently to explain UK's interest in pulling out of the European Union. By now I think we all know what the EU is and what it stands for (albeit the fact the biggest online search term from the UK this past weekend was
Academic credential fraud has affected the delivery of government services and denied millions of Kenyans an opportunity to benefit from government services, the Commission of University Education (CUE) has revealed.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of 2nd Education Innovation for Africa, CUE Chief Executive Officer Prof David Some said that credential
The 2016 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair featured more than 1,700 young scientists selected from 419 affiliate fairs in 77 countries, regions and territories, including four from Kenya.
Kenyan students Vishal Vekaria and Mansi Apte, students at Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj School (SCLPS) in Nairobi West, became the first
Venezuelan students threw Molotov cocktails and stones at police Wednesday in a protest against a Supreme Court ruling curbing the opposition-held legislature's powers, authorities said.
Wearing masks in the colors of the Venezuelan flag, the demonstrators set up roadblocks in the western city of San Cristobal, the cradle of anti-government protests
Mexican authorities have expanded the search for 43 students who vanished after they were abducted by corrupt police in 2014, a government official said.
Relatives of the students have questioned the conclusions of the investigation, urging authorities to keep looking for them despite claims they were killed and incinerated at a
An Apple manager has apologised to six teenagers of African descent after staff kicked them out of an Australian store citing concerns they "might steal something", with a video of the incident going viral on Facebook.
The video, recorded by one of the students from Maribyrnong College in the southern city
Three university students and a Form Four leaver have been arrested by police in connection with the Sh30.9 million robbery at Equity Bank branch in Othaya earlier this month.
Mr Phineas Mutwiri, 26, Mr Dennis Kimathi, 25, Mr Justine Mutua, 23, all students at Technical University of Kenya, together with 21 year
Mombasa Technical University has been closed indefinitely after students went on the rampage to protest increased fees.
The closure order was announced by Vice Chancellor, Josphat Mwatela, after the students blocked roads and burnt vehicles in Tudor area.
The students paralysed transport on roads around the university from 7am, after barricading roads, causing