Janelle Monae misses being able to speak to Prince for guidance about her career.
The 32-year-old singer-and-actress is getting ready to release her third studio album 'Dirty Computer' in two months' time and prior to the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker's death in April 2016 he had been a mentor to her and David BowieDirty ComputerDjango JaneJanelle MonaeMake Me FeelPrinceStevie WonderThe ArchAndroid Read More
Jennifer Hudson is to star as Aretha Franklin in a new biopic.
The 'Respect' singer is said to have chosen the 'Dreamgirls' star for the role herself.
Record executive Clive Davis made the announcement as he introduced Jennifer's performance at a pre-Grammys party, according to Deadline.
The 36-year-old Oscar-winning actress and former 'American Aretha FranklinClive DavisJennifer HudsonStevie Wonder Read More
Jay-Z has tied with Steve Wonder to become the third most-nominated artist in Grammys history.
The 47-year-old rapper - whose real name is Shawn Carter - has received a total of eight nods, giving him a total of 74 nominations and 21 wins.
The 'Encore' hitmaker and the 'Superstition' are joined by 4.44Bruno MarsEncoregrammysJay Zkendrick lamarSir Paul McCartneyStevie Wonder Read More