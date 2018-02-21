The Nairobi Innovation Week scheduled for March 5-9, 2018 with this year’s theme is “Innovating for a Better Tomorrow.” The annual event is convened by the University of Nairobi, and garners lots of interest from regional and global players.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Mbithi spoke during the event saying, “there are over businessentreprenuershipNairobi Innovation WeekstartupUniversity of Nairobi Read More
Start up Now Lab is set to launch in Kenya. Began by Wilkings Fadhili Odinga who also runs Fashion Torch Africa a hub that deals with training and mentorship for individuals interested in the fashion industry.
READ: Fashion Torch Africa Centered On Growing African Brands
The Startup Now entrepinitiative innitiative was created businessenterpreneushipFashion Torch AfricastartupWilkings Fadhili Odinga Read More
Oil marketer Total is inviting young entrepreneurs to participate in the ‘Startupper of the Year’ competition that aims to fund and support start ups from 34 African countries including Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
The competition is open to entrepreneurs under 35 years old and citizens of the country they make the application. africanentrepreneursstartupyoung Read More
This week, we interviewed Angela Nzioki, the Head of Client Care & Partnerships at Uhasibu. Angela got the job out of college after meeting the founder of Uhasibu at Pivot East and has been there ever since.
For those who don’t know, Uhasibu is the award winning online (cloud based) accounting system for SMEs, accountingauditbusinesscareerstartuptech Read More
Alain Nteff, a Telecommunications Engineering student and social entrepreneur, has been recognized by Queen Elizabeth under the umbrella of the inaugural Queens Young Leaders Award for his efforts in improving maternal and infant health. Nteff is the Co-founder of GiftedMom, a mobile health technology social enterprise that has impacted over 3,000 Anzishaapphealthqueenstartup Read More
A few months ago, we reported how a team of University of Nairobi graduates is turning mobile money on its head by creating a platform that provides services to mobile money users across all networks. Chura is solving mobile money interoperability bottlenecks by offering services such airtime purchase, mobile data Churainnovationmobileprizestartuptech Read More
Africa has gained reputation as having the largest number of startups. In Kenya, startups are booming fast in all sectors and industries. The government’s intent on encouraging this trend has been boosted by the improvement of access to funding for small and medium enterprises by financial institutions. I will take iHubstartuptechnology Read More
Kenyans all over the country have embraced entrepreneurship. There is a growing desire to make a better life for themselves through their own endeavours rather than formal employment. It is this never-give-up attitude that enables many young people find a way to make ends meet.
Sadly, not everyone finds financial success businessenterpreneushipmillionairestartup Read More
Around the world people find it hard to talk about the problems they've faced. It's much easier putting up a facade, saying 'everything is going great' and such rather than being open and honest to each other. Let's get this straight - having problems does not make you weak, it enterpriseinvestorMoneystartup Read More
Three years into operations Fred Smith’s company, costs of supplies started rising sharply, he was losing $1,000,000 a month. His company hit such a low point that all it had left to its name was $5,000. It wasn't enough for his machines to keep running, that money wouldn't cover them. enterpriselessonsMoneyObamastartup Read More