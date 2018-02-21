University of Nairobi to host 100 startups at Nairobi Innovation Week

The Nairobi Innovation Week scheduled for March 5-9, 2018 with this year’s theme is “Innovating for a Better Tomorrow.” The annual event is convened by the University of Nairobi, and garners lots of interest from regional and global players. Vice Chancellor Prof. Mbithi spoke during the event saying, “there are over

StartUp Now Lab Offers Entrepreneurs A Helping Hand

Start up Now Lab is set to  launch in Kenya. Began by Wilkings Fadhili Odinga who also runs Fashion Torch Africa a hub that deals with training and mentorship for individuals interested in the fashion industry. READ: Fashion Torch Africa Centered On Growing African Brands The Startup Now entrepinitiative innitiative was created

23-year old Cameroonian M-health startup recognized by Queen Elizabeth

Alain Nteff, a Telecommunications Engineering student and social entrepreneur, has been recognized by Queen Elizabeth under the umbrella of the inaugural Queens Young Leaders Award for his efforts in improving maternal and infant health. Nteff is the Co-founder of GiftedMom, a mobile health technology social enterprise that has impacted over 3,000

