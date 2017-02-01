Father of Stanford student who sexually assaulted woman says it was just ’20 minutes of action’

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE News 0

The father of a Stanford University student convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman has come under fire for dismissing the crime as “20 minutes of action” in a statement released on Monday. The judge who oversaw the case in California, Aaron Persky, has also sparked outrage for sentencing Brock Allen

Read More

US varsities dominate latest world ranking, SA top in Africa

Capital Campus Academics 0

The fact that American universities continue to take the top positions in university rankings is no longer news. The same goes for South African Universities dominating higher education in the continent. What is noteworthy, however, is the criteria used to rank top varsities. The latest university ranking by Shanghai-based Academic Ranking

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved