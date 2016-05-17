Sevilla look to continue the reign of Spain in European competition when they face Liverpool in the Europa League final on Wednesday aiming to win the competition for a third consecutive season.
An all-Madrid Champions League final for the second time in three years between Real and Atletico Madrid on May barcelonafootballrealSpain Read More
A law student from Madrid, Spain impersonated government officials so that he could rub shoulders with the high and mighty in exclusive meetings and functions.
20-year-old Francisco Nicolas Gomez Iglesias got unrestricted access to high-level meeting by assuming several identities including the coronation of King Felipe VI’s coronation where he got arrestedmadridSpainstudent Read More
Despite having a bachelor's degree, five years of professional experience and speaking three languages, Paloma Fernandez has joined the swelling ranks of Spain's "lost generation" that can't find work in a grinding recession.
The 28-year-old, who has a degree in translation, lost her job of four years at the justice ministry employmentjobslanguageSpain Read More