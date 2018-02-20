Freedom is the first thing on your mind when you join the university. Academic pressure is unheard of until you are stuck cramming the entire syllabus the night before a major test. Based on my semi-professional research, here are some tips on how to take on the first year like collegerelationshipsscholarshipUniversity Read More
I have my vision board on my bedroom wall after having a conversation with my mentor, most of the things seem to be on the right track and I can say there is progress apart from my masters. It has been ongoing since 2012, which honestly I never thought I
The political scene at Meru University of Science and Technology is at currently is charged and likely to experience another strike. With the cause still being the same one that fueled the August 2017 strike, students continue to protest what they term as "high tuition fees". The administration continues to
The 2018 Class of Wings To Fly Programme has received their comprehensive secondary school scholarships. The students received the scholarships at a Commissioning Ceremony held on January 04th, 2018, officiated by the Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i. This brings the total number of scholars in the Wings To Fly
Here are the top 5 reasons why studying abroad could totally change your life:
1. Harsh Realities Fasttrack Your Growth
When you move to a new country, adulting gets real. You do not have every opportunity to get help from your family or friends. You learn to navigate new places, make friends
The Rotary Club of Nairobi has awarded five University of Nairobi (UoN) students from the School of Business with scholarships to the tune of Kshs, 175,000. While receiving the cheque on behalf of the University, UoN Chancellor, Dr. Vijoo Rattansi thanked the club for supporting the students.
"I am happy to
Nicki Minaj is helping her fans pay their college tuition, student loans, and bills.
When the 34-year-old rapper was chatting to fans on Twitter about her new single 'Regret In Your Tears', one follower asked her to pay his tuition and she replied: "Show me straight A's that I can verify
In an announcement posted the Catholic University website, the Center for Social Justice and Ethics is offering scholarships for various short courses. The announcement highlighted the courses on offer include Justice and Peace as well as Church Management and Leadership.
The institution run with a Catholic worldview has also offered a
According to reports on USATODAYCOLLEGE, Beyonce is now offering to pay college tuition for 4 female students. The Houston native is giving 4 young women a chance to have their tuition fees covered for the year 2017-2018. However, it seems that the scholarship is only available for those studying creative
The Mitsubishi Corporation has awarded 14 University of Nairobi students scholarships through its annual Mitsubishi Corporation International Scholarships Programme. The selected students, drawn from the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies and the School of Biological Sciences (BSc degree in Environmental Conservation and Natural Resources Management), come from needy backgrounds