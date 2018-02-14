Everyone's favorite foursome is back again.
Sauti Sol just released a new collaboration with Nigerian star Burna Boy.
The talented group has had several hits including the most recent release being Girl Next Door featuring Naija songstress Tiwa Savage. The track "Afrikan Star" has a mellow sound, with an enchanting rhythm. The African SauceAfrikan StarAfrobeatBurna BoySauti solTiwa Savage Read More
King Kanja also known as Kanja Muchoki is no stranger to the Kenyan music scene.
Singing since the age of 15, Kanja has been singing and rapping as long as he can remember. Mainly based in the United States of America, the King is eager to make an entrance back into BETKing KanjaKristoffSauti solSavara Read More
2017 was a bit unsettling for most Kenyan artists following the all-year political hullabaloo, which kept most musicians under the ‘wait and see' type of setting. For this reason, many opted to either reschedule or recoil the release dates for their music.
Here are some of the artists in 2018 who Muthoni Drummer QueenOngata RongaiSauti solSerroUkoo Flani Read More
In YouTube's recently launched YouTube Rewind, a recap of Kenya's most popular videos indicated, a disappointing truth that Kenyans do not support Kenyan music.
Among the top five tracks listed on the YouTube Rewind Music Videos of 2017, were Latin-based musicians including Loius Fonsi, Dandy Yankee, and even Enrique Iglesias. With DespacitoKhaligraph JonesLuis FonsiMelaninSauti solYoutube Read More
The young quartet Le Band stopped by Capital FM offices for an interview.
Reacting to their most recent hit song "Leo" the four talented musicians had lots to say about the track and the challenges they have faced in the industry so far. Watch the video for all the deets as Afro PopLe BandLeoMututhoSauti sol Read More
The 20th installment of the Koroga Festival kicked off with the party starter on the 25th of November at the Carnivore and continued on late into the night. Day 2, saw 4 great performances grace the Koroga stage. First up on stage was Njambi Koikai. A talented host and radio Capital FM KenyaFreshly GroundHeavy KKoroga FestivalNjambi KoikaiSauti sol Read More
Kenya’s Afro-pop band Sauti Sol and Nigeria’s Dancehall hitmaker Patoranking are yet to drop their new single called “Melanin” this week on Tuesday, 21st November 2017. A few months ago, Sauti Sol started publicizing their new single on social media, teasing fans on what could be one of their biggest AfrobeatafropopMelaninNo Kissing BabyPatorankingSauti sol Read More
As one of Kenya's most controversial names in hip-hop, Bobby Mapesa is set to launch his album on the 6th of October. The launch confirmed to occur at the Psy Mall at T-Mall, is a Mapesa's collaborative album with "Twendeni Out" rapper Calvo Mistari.
The album, titled CB was a joint albumalbum releaseBobby MapesaCalvo MistariHip-hopSauti sol Read More
The Savara Women’s Advancement Program (SaWA) by Savara Mudigi, a vocalist and a member of the award winning band Sauti Sol, has kicked off its core component, a training program for young women. This has come after a successful launch that featured the SaWA tournament at Camp Toyoyo and the Sauti solSavara MudigiSavara Women’s Advancement Program Read More
Serving up afrobeat and sweet melodies, Kenya's foremost foursome are back again.
Known for tracks such as "Sura Yako" and "Nishike" the Afro-pop band has dropped their latest track "Friendzone" on July 7th, 2017. The track shares the troubles of a young man trying to make his friendship with a lovely EmojiSauti solTeam Mafisi Read More