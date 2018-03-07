Rihanna brings global leaders together to raise Ksh2.3T for education

Capital Campus Academics 0

Ten current and three former heads of state and more than 100 ministers gathered at the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Financing Conference, making Global Partnership for Education the highest-level education financing event of its kind. The conference, co-hosted by President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal and President Emmanuel

Read More

Rihanna, Pres. Macron to promote child education in Senegal

biffon Featured, Lifestyle 0

Robyn Rihanna Fenty commonly known by her middle name ‘Rihanna’ will be in Senegal on February 2, 2018, for the Global Partnership for Education Conference.  The conference aimed at promoting children’s education through her charity organization, The Clara Lionel Foundation will be hosted in Dakar, with various global decision-makers in

Read More

WATCH: N.E.R.D’s #LemonChallenge Food-Themed Dance Moves Are Lit

Capital Campus Blogs 0

The track that was released in early November is the first for N.E.R.D after a long hiatus. Spearheaded by Grammy winner Pharrell Williams, N.E.R.D's collaboration with Rihanna has had a quick raise up the billboard. The track is set to be 2017's biggest tracks. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba-ClGHlYhQ/?hl=en&taken-by=pharrell The dance instruction video features some interesting

Read More

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Named Top Invention Of 2017

Capital Campus Entertainment, Featured 0

Before she was BadGalRiRi: music, fashion and beauty icon, Robyn Rihanna Fenty was a little girl in Barbados transfixed by her mother’s lipstick. The first time she experienced makeup for herself, she never looked back. Makeup became her weapon of choice for self-expression—a way to radiate her ever-changing mood—and it

Read More

Chris Brown’s Track ‘Questions’ Does Dancehall Genre Justice #IssaVibe

Capital Campus Featured, Videos 0

Chris Brown a.k.a Christopher Maurice Brown is out with a new dancehall track title "Questions." The track is Breezy's latest release from the album Heartbreak on a Full Moon. The 28-year-old Virginia native is no stranger to topping the charts. Winning several awards including a Grammy award for Best RnB Album

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved