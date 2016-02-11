How time flies! 2015 came and went, just like that. I'm actually glad it did, because I thought it would last forever. I had made a new year resolution to add weight in 2015, a sad story it turned out to be; not to mention that my friends who wanted new yearresolutions Read More
July is almost coming to an end. The month synonymous with its cold and dull weather is the same one that ushers in the last half of the year 2015. Time does really fly; flashback six months ago we were all in anticipation for a fresh start. So we believed resolutionsstudyingYear Read More
It is that time of the year again when you look back in the year and it hits you that you haven't achieved what you set out to do in 2014. Heck, you don't even remember the resolutions you made. It has become an annual routine: You resolve to start failgoalsresolutionssmart Read More
Another holiday has come and gone. Many of us return to school next week, and even though I know no one really follows through with resolutions, I thought I’d get down a few suggestions for the new (or continuing) semesters that’ll make your university life that much easier.
1. Attend more 2013resolutionsstudy Read More