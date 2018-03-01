Birdman thinks Nicki Minaj is the greatest female rapper of all time.
The 49-year-old hip-hop star has lavished praise on Nicki, crowning her the best female MC in history and saying that she's on another level to most of her supposed rivals. He explained: "I always say she's the best ever,
New York rapper Remy Ma has finally released the video for her latest track "Melanin Magic."
The track which is a rip off the 90s classic "Pretty Brown Eyes" by Mint Condition has had great success since the release of the audio in early January. As anticipation continued to build for
Remy Ma feels 2017 has seen the rise of a "dope female rapper movement".
The 37-year-old hip-hop artist feels that female rappers are now afforded more respect than ever before, with the likes of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj having emerged over recent years - but she also feels she's contributed
Reminisce Mackie also known as Remy Ma teases a collaboration with fellow female MC Lil Kim.
Sharing their studio time on Instagram, "Shether" rapper captioned one of the two images she shared hinting that the duo is making something epic. Remy wrote, "This me all day around @lilkimthequeenbee 😆...had to literally
The annual celebration of black culture took place once again on the weekend of June 25th, 2017.
The award show hosted by the Black Entertainment Network (BET) was shrouded in controversy from the ongoing rivalry between hip-hop queens Remy Ma and 7 time BET Best Female Hip Hop artist, Nicki Minaj.
The year kicked off with a duel between hip hop's best female emcees. Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma went head to head when Remy Ma called out the "Anaconda" rapper Nicki Minaj for her lyrical prowess.
The diss track "Shether" by Remy formerly known as Remy Martin was a slap in
The RnB star has been away from the spotlight for about 3 years, releasing her last album "Point of No Return" in 2014. Known for hits like "Heaven sent" and "Trust and Believe" Keyshia presents her smooth melodies and combines it with the heavy hitting tunes of Remy Ma on