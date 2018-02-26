WATCH: Zari spills the tea on her relationship with Diamond on BBC interview

Capital Campus Featured, Lifestyle 0

Zari Hassan has officially put an end to her relationship with Diamond Platnumz. Zarinah took to BBC Swahili for an interview to share her side of the very public break up between herself and award-winning Bongo artist Diamond Platinumz. The duo's relationship troubles became very public as it became common knowledge

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved