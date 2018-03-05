The month of March has kicked off on a high with great reggae releases. For those who appreciate great lyrics and an uplifting beat, here are the top 3 releases in March.
1.Chronixx- I Can
The track is unexpected from Jamaica's finest, Chronixx. The track that is reminiscent of the Coldplay- Beyonce
Robert Nesta Marley was born to a former naval Captain for a father Noval Sinclair Marley and a Jamaican mother Cedella Booker. Born on the 6th of February 1945, he grew up in the Jamaican countryside of Nine Mile and later moved to the neighborhood of Trenchtown to pursue his
Legendary Reggae MC and Radio host Njambi Koikai will be attending the Koroga Festival as part of her last rounds of fundraising. The former radio host is known for her extensive reggae music and loving spirit will be a making a performance that should not be missed.
READ ALSO: Jahmby Koikai
Jamaican, Reggae sensation Romain Virgo is set to perform on a Kenyan stage on the 24th September. With The Unit band in toe, the 26 year old performer is ready to take the Kenyan audience by storm as he provides a live performance at the KICC.
The young performer got his
Jamaican star Romain Virgo is excited about making his maiden trip to Kenya ahead of the Black Opal Face of Zimbabwe pageant at the Glamis Arena on Saturday.
En route to Zimbabwe, on a short stopover, the reggae music icon is set to arrive at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at
Chronixx, a popular Jamaican reggae musician is coming to Kenya.
Born to a father, also popular musician named "Chronicle"Jamar Rolando McNaughton Sr fostered his love for music leading him to a prosperous career. Known to many as Chronixx a name he gained was actually shortened from "Little Chronicle" the 23 year