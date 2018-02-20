While Black Panther is potentially headed for record-breaking ticket sales, the soundtrack accompanying the film has also kicked off with a noteworthy debut.
Curated by Kendrick Lamar and TDE CEO Anthony Tiffith who runs Top Dawg Records, the company that released the soundtrack, Black Panther soundtrack album will appear at No.
Drake recently visited the state of Florida to shoot his latest video "God's Plan."
READ ALSO: Drake drops over KSH 12.6M on donations in Miami
The track a fan favorite has become so big since the release of the audio, that the when the video dropped, it got outstanding rave reviews. Released
Curtis Jackson alias "50 Cent" has accumulated a lot of money after being one of the first musicians to accept Bitcoin back in 2014, a time the world had little consent of what cryptocurrency was. It is alleged that fans purchased his Animal Ambition for one Bitcoin when its price
Blac Chyna has "met with four labels" in a bid to become a rapper.
The 'Rob and Chyna' star has reportedly had serious conversations with a number of record labels over plans to release her own music. A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "She's met with four
The year kicked off with a duel between hip hop's best female emcees. Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma went head to head when Remy Ma called out the "Anaconda" rapper Nicki Minaj for her lyrical prowess.
The diss track "Shether" by Remy formerly known as Remy Martin was a slap in
Lil Wayne has failed to attend his set at SummerFall in Curacao, after a "breach of contract".
The 34-year-old rapper failed to attend his headline slot at the concert on the Caribbean island on Saturday night (26.11.16), where he was supposed to have joined acts such as Rick Ross, Meek Mill,
In a recent episode of the show The Late, Late Show With James Corden show host James Corden went head to head with the fastest man on earth Usain Bolt. The two spit bars in front of a live audience who's uncensored reaction gave an indication on who won the
Reworking the Mobb Deep track "Hell On Earth," Khaligraph Jones just proved why he is one of the best in Kenya. In a collaboration with his girlfriend Cashy whom he presented to the Kenyan public, Khaligraph and Cashy make quite a dynamic duo on the mic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIYzGsolsXY
Known for his ego, Khaligraph
Young emcee Femi One presented her latest release "Pilau Njeri", the song title has a double meaning meant as a dig from one female emcee to another. The rap beef between former friends Njeri Music and Femi One a duo of upcoming rappers has been magnified by the release of
Known for his matted dreadlocks, The Weeknd let is trademark look go opting for a more conventional tapered cut.Promoting his new music on Twitter, the Canadian rapper debuted his new haircut that garnered mixed reactions from his fans.
https://twitter.com/TheWeekndBible/status/780478491309506560
The Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter has had success with some of his songs