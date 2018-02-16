Tyga has no "bad blood" with Kylie Jenner.
The 'Rack City' hitmaker may have gone his separate ways from the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has since welcomed daughter Stormi into the world with her partner Travis Scott - but he insists they still talk "here and there".
Speaking Everyday StruggleKeeping Up with the KardashiansKylie JennerRack CityTravis ScottTyga Read More
Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga has claimed he is the father of her child.
The 20-year-old reality star is reportedly expecting her first child, and whilst the father is presumed to be her current boyfriend Travis Scott, her former flame Tyga - who already has four-year-old King Cairo with his ex Blac Keeping Up with the KardashiansKylie JennerLife of KylieRack CitySnapchatTravis ScottTyga Read More