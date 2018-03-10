Chance the Rapper has been working on "amazing" new music with Donald Glover.
The 24-year-old singer - whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett - hasn't released any new content since 2016's 'Coloring Book', but he's teased that he's got some exciting stuff coming up as he's been collaborating with Childish Chance The RapperColoring Bookkanye westLife Of PabloQuavo Read More
Kanye West's new music is "crazy different".
Migos rapper Quavo has been in the studio with the 40-year-old hip-hop star - who recently welcomed his third child via a surrogate, daughter Chicago, with wife Kim Kardashian West - and says while he's using his old school equipment, he's got all kinds All DayBad and Boujeekanye westMigosQuavoThe Life of PabloTravis Scott Read More
It's official, there will be a remake of the iconic Disney production Lion King.
Migos, the hip-hop rap crew known for tracks such as "Bad and Boujee" did not hesitate from pitching their interest in being part of the most memorable Disney production. With the remake slated to hit screens later Beyonce Knowles CarterDisneyMigosOffsetQuavoThe Lion King Read More