100 IT graduates get internships through the Digital Talent Progam

President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday presided over the launch of the Presidential Digital Talent Programme, a Jubilee Government initiative geared towards empowering university graduates to master the digital environment. President Kenyatta said the programme that brings together leading lights in the ICT landscape is expected to mentor, inspire and lead a new

Google Student Africa Summit opens in Nairobi

170 students from 12 countries are in Nairobi for the Google Student Ambassador class of 2013 which will run from 11th to 13th June.   The African students are from; Angola, Cameroon, Cote d’ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda   “The Google Student Ambassador program is open to

