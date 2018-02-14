The University of Nairobi (UoN) and the University of Liverpool (UoL) have signed a collaborative agreement which will release an initial Kshs 68 million (£ 485,631) for full time postdoctoral training at UoN as well as setting up of a project office at the School of Public Health.
The University of Nairobi has maintained its lead position in Kenya and East Africa as the best university according to the just-released webometrics January 2018 edition.
Needy students from private and public universities received a big boost towards their education after Rattansi Education Trust donated Kshs. 26 Million towards their education for the current academic year.
It has been an eerie 24 hours for the students of the University of Nairobi.
Universities in the country have been urged to publish authentic research papers in order to support the nation's industries and government policies.
