UoN, University of Liverpool partner up for postdoctoral training

The University of Nairobi (UoN) and the University of Liverpool (UoL) have signed a collaborative agreement which will release an initial Kshs 68 million (£ 485,631) for full time postdoctoral training at UoN as well as setting up of a project office at the School of Public Health. After Research Capacity

University of Nairobi maintains high international ranking despite a chaotic year

The University of Nairobi has maintained its lead position in Kenya and East Africa as the best university according to the just-released webometrics January 2018 edition. The University emerged 7th best in Africa and 874 globally out of an average of 12,000 Universities that have been ranked. The University of Capetown,

Rattansi Education Trust 26M grant expected to offset HELB loans

Needy students from private and public universities received a big boost towards their education after Rattansi Education Trust donated Kshs. 26 Million towards their education for the current academic year. Speaking during the check donation exercise, where over 20 private and public universities were represented, Dr. Vijoo Rattansi, Chairperson of the

Kirubi asks Varsities To Publish More Research & Shape Public Policies

Universities in the country have been urged to publish authentic research papers in order to support the nation's industries and government policies.  Speaking Thursday during  a stakeholders' breakfast forum at the University of Nairobi (UoN), held to discuss the establishment of a modern Graduate School of Business, renown businessman Dr Chris

