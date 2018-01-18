Mexican president plagiarized in thesis: university

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's alma mater said Monday he had plagiarized parts of his law school thesis, confirming an investigative news site's report last week. Mexico's Panamerican University said it had reviewed the president's 25-year-old thesis and found five types of "treatment of the ideas of others." They included "textual reproductions

Uhuru signs into law bill establishing jobless youth database, hiring incentives

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday signed into law the National Employment Authority Bill.  The National Employment Authority Act gives effect to Article 55(c) and 56(b) of the Constitution by providing a legal framework for the State to take affirmative measures to ensure youth and marginalized groups access employment and economic empowerment. It

100 IT graduates get internships through the Digital Talent Progam

President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday presided over the launch of the Presidential Digital Talent Programme, a Jubilee Government initiative geared towards empowering university graduates to master the digital environment. President Kenyatta said the programme that brings together leading lights in the ICT landscape is expected to mentor, inspire and lead a new

Presidential digital internship programme extends application deadline

  You have two more days to apply for the Presidential digital internship programme. The ICT Authority has extended the application to 9th January, 2015. The programme will place IT graduates in different government and private sector organizations. According to the Authority, interns need to have graduate with a Bsc in

