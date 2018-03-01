Tension were high at Meru University of Science and Technology after a student leader was allegedly shot dead by a police officer during demonstrations over fee increment and poor learning conditions on Tuesday, February 27 at Nchiru in Tigania West.
After news of the brutal killing of a Meru University student representative Evans Njoroge became public, the internet has been awash with comments of disgust over police brutality.
