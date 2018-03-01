University Vice Chancellor will not step aside for investigations amid student murder

biffon Academics 0

Tension were high at Meru University of Science and Technology after a student leader was allegedly shot dead by a police officer during demonstrations over fee increment and poor learning conditions on Tuesday, February 27 at Nchiru in Tigania West. READ: Did Kenyans on Twitter uncover the motives for Meru University

Read More

Did K.O.T uncover the motives of the Meru University student killing?

Capital Campus Academics, Featured 0

After news of the brutal killing of a Meru University student representative Evans Njoroge became public, the internet has been awash with comments of disgust over police brutality. As Meru University students held a riot in protest of increased tuition fees, they could not have imagined what the outcomes of the

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved