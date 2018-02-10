Zayn Malik records song in Hindi

Capital FM Uncategorized 0

Zayn Malik has recorded his first full song in Hindi. The former One Direction star has been experimenting with the language and writing in Urdu, a Persianised register of the Hindustani dialect. The 25-year-old singer - whose father is British Pakistani - has also done a track with Grammy-winning Bollywood soundtrack composer,

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved