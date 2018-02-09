Linguistics student is Miss World Kenya. Maseno, MMU beauties follow closely

Capital Campus Lifestyle 1

After a grueling pageant competition that included training and primping classes, 10 beautiful ladies were short listed to contest the Miss Kenya 2013. 23 year old Wangui Gitonga, a Linguistics student at German School emerged the winner.   Besides the beautiful crown, which she took over from the outgoing Miss World Kenya

Read More

Event: Mr & Miss JKUAT-Karen

Capital Campus Events 0

Come witness the haven of dread-drop gorgeous ladies and prime-time news dudes as they crown their brand ambassadors. You have an assurance of a World class event, Breath taking experience, and Surprise awards!!! MC >>>>> Nick Mutuma A surprise guest female MC Performing Artist Rabbit (Swahili Shakespear)! Crowd Awards: Best dressed awards Most beautiful couple award Both RED

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved