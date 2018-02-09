On Thursday a Kenyan model by the name of Sheila Kanini took to Twitter with the hashtag #PayModelsKe and opened up about the demoralizing aspect to her chosen profession, “Good Morning, so I’m going to address some issues so that when you wake up you can join me in this beauty pageantCouture AfricaDennis ItumbiModelpageant Read More
22-year-old Idah Ngumo was recently crowned Miss World Kenya. In this interview with Capital Campus, the 4th-year Marketing student at Kenyatta University student shares about her journey to represent Kenya and we get a sneak-pick on her personal life; what are her pet peeves, her favorite shows, how does she handles beauty
KCA University will be holding its annual beauty pageant this Friday 26th July, 2013 starting at 7:00pm till 6:00am at the Utalii sports club. On the night we will have entertainment from Jaguar and KCA University students as curtain raisers. MC will be Chipukeezy from Churchill show.

DATE: FRIDAY 26th JULY, 2013
DATE: FRIDAY 26th JULY, 2013
VENUE: UTALII
After a grueling pageant competition that included training and primping classes, 10 beautiful ladies were short listed to contest the Miss Kenya 2013. 23 year old Wangui Gitonga, a Linguistics student at German School emerged the winner.

Besides the beautiful crown, which she took over from the outgoing Miss World Kenya
Besides the beautiful crown, which she took over from the outgoing Miss World Kenya beautyMasenoMissMMUpageantworld Read More
This past Friday, controversial socialite Huddah Monroe was expected to co- host the much hyped Mr & Miss JKUAT event with Nick Mutuma at the Kasarani Gymnasium. However she didn't show up, citing disagreements in payment between her and the student body JKUSO.

Huddah explained the reason for skipping the event:
Huddah explained the reason for skipping the event: HuddahJKUATpageant Read More
The Mr. & Miss JKUAT' event set to happen today at the Kasarani gymnasium from 6pm till dawn. The pageant is set to be an event full of hype as many big shots in the entertainment industry will be present. It'll also be an opportunity for interaction and for aspiring
Come witness the haven of dread-drop gorgeous ladies and prime-time news dudes as they crown their brand ambassadors.
You have an assurance of a World class event, Breath taking experience, and Surprise awards!!!
MC >>>>> Nick Mutuma
A surprise guest female MC
Performing Artist Rabbit (Swahili Shakespear)!
Crowd Awards:
Best dressed awards
Most beautiful couple award
Both RED CarnivoreJKUATKarenMisspageant Read More
The Students' Union of Maseno University (SOMU) organized the annual beauty and talent pageant at Siriba Campus, Maseno University. With sponsorship from Equator Bottlers (Coca-Cola), students showcased their talent at the packed Graduation Pavilion grounds on 25th March.

The event was covered live by DNA and was graced by several artistes
The event was covered live by DNA and was graced by several artistes beautyMasenoMisspageantqueen Read More