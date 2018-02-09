We are looking for a dynamic Multimedia Content Creator to join our fast-paced team! Are you the one?
The job includes a variety of tasks including writing articles, updating and creating content for our company’s many web pages and social media platforms, creating video content, and attending industry-related events.
READ: What to Capital Digital Mediacareer growthemploymentoppurtunityvacancy Read More
At a certain point, you realize that you have a great idea etched in your mind but are painfully stuck on how to make it a reality. You carry this brilliant business idea with you everywhere you go, at times even losing sleep over it. Your mission, as you have enterprenuershipFinancial freedomKCB TujiajiriLions' DenMoneyoppurtunity Read More
Immediate Former American President Barack Obama is looking for interns. After leaving office earlier in January, he has been seen enjoying his time off kite surfing in the Virgin Islands and chilling on the beach. The 44th president and his wife Michelle are in the market for a few interns internshipjob advancementjob vacancyoppurtunity Read More
She believed she could, so she did STEM
This was the theme of the Tech Women Conference held at USIU-A on Friday 10th 2017. The women conference was organized by the USIU-Africa Alumni Association in collaboration with “She Goes Tech” program which invited a delegation of senior members of the Tech Women program from career advancementoppurtunitySTEMUSIUwomen in tech Read More
Choosing a career is a challenge because it's a life-long commitment. Many people wade through the seas of life as they find what their heart really beats for. Well, the traditional careers (Law, Engineering, Medicine, Journalism etc) are all great but their net is not big enough to hold everyone. careerentreprenuershipoppurtunityWineWinetasting Read More
I am a student studying for a Bachelor of Commerce Degree at the Kenyatta University. Would you believe me if I told you that, in the middle of my hectic study schedule, I have had the opportunity to grow a manufacturing business, and manage a full staff complement in Macau businesscareer growthentreprenuershipGMCinnovationoppurtunityYouth Read More
Capital FM is looking for a creative, energetic designer ready to work under pressure and maintain a good attitude. You could be a part of the Capital FM team if you fit the bill. Check out the requirements below and send your curriculum vitae and portfolio via [email protected]
The Role:
Working with Capital FMinternoppurtunityvacancy Read More
Nearly half of all young people believe education alone isn't enough to secure a job, with a third saying they are not taught the necessary skills required in the workplace, a new report has found.
In addition, a "postcode divide" is holding those from underprivileged backgrounds back from gaining the skills careerjobsoppurtunity Read More